BURNS TWP. — Firefighters from five area departments battled a house fire shortly before noon Tuesday at the corner of Braden and Vernon roads.
About 11:30 a.m. a passerby reported a house fire at a farm house at the corner. Burns Township firefighters, as well as Perry Fire Rescue, Vernon Township, Howell and Fowlerville were called to the scene.
The fire was extinguished by about 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.