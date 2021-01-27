VERNON TWP. — Two sections of I-69 were closed Tuesday night because of vehicle crashes.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of the freeway were closed just before 8 p.m. after exit 113, Grand River Road, because of at least two crashes.
Reports said the crash involved a semitruck that “tipped over.” The Shiawassee Township Fire Department and Perry Rescue were called to the scene.
Shortly after that crash, a second also took place in the same area.
About two hours later, westbound I-69 was closed at exit 118, M-71, because of a second crash.
The Vernon Township Fire Department was called to deal with the incident, which also involved a semitruck.
MDOT reported traffic back to normal about 11 p.m.
There were multiple other minor crashes along I-69 Tuesday that did not result in the highway closing.
