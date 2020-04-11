SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A man who did not survive a house fire Friday morning has been identified as a 77-year-old male who lived in the home, located in the 7600 block of South Bancroft Road.
On Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said the man’s name was not yet released. The MSP fire marshal has been contacted to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, Kaiser said.
MSP responded to the fire, at a house on 7688 S. Bancroft Road, at 5:30 a.m. Friday. The 62-year-old female homeowner had called 911, having escaped from the burning home through a bedroom window, Kaiser said. She said in the call that she believed her husband was still inside the structure.
The Durand Police Department responded to the 911 call. Firefighters from multiple area fire departments, including from Vernon, Perry and Corunna-Caledonia, came and extinguished the fire.
The 77-year-old male was found on the floor of a bedroom, Kaiser said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
