BYRON — The Byron Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas tree lighting event from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown.
“We will be ceremoniously lighting the village Christmas tree,” the group said in a Facebook post. ” And there will be a free gift for each family, courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce.”
The Chamber said people should maintain their distance from each other. There will be gifts for each family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.