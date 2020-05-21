SHIAWASSEE AREA — This Memorial Day weekend will look different than in years past, but area veterans groups and civic organizations still plan to honor those who gave their lives in service to the country.
The following events are slated in the area this weekend:
Owosso
A Memorial Day ceremony is slated for 1 p.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery. The ceremony will take place at the Civil War veterans monument.
The public is reminded to social distance.
Corunna
The Corunna VFW post plans a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Shiawassee County Courthouse. Social distancing should be observed.
Elsie, Ovid
Memorial Day events are canceled. The Elsie American Legion will list area war dead near the monument on Main Street in Elsie. The public is invited to stop by on their own to recognize service members.
Vernon
The Corunna VFW post will conduct a ceremony at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. Social distancing should be observed.
Chesaning
The Chesaning American Legion Post 212 announced that official Memorial Day events are canceled. In a Facebook post, the group said they may be scheduled at a later date, which is undetermined.
Perry
Memorial Day events have been canceled.
Byron
The traditional Memorial Day parade has been canceled. The Byron Community Facebook page is creating a video parade for people to watch online. More than a dozen people and groups uploaded videos that can be viewed at flipgrid.com/c1875459.
Laingsburg
The Laingsburg American Legion Post 248 announced on Facebook this week it is canceling official events for Memorial Day, including the flag raising and lunch at the post.
New Lothrop
Memorial Day events have been canceled.
Durand
The Durand VFW Post 2272 will host a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Monday. Officials say social distancing rules will be in effect, but the public is welcome.
