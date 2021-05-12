DETROIT — The American Red Cross is conducting several blood drives in Shiawassee County.
Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming drives include:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. May 19 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at Byron High School, 312 W. Maple Ave
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 4 at the Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center, 721 N. Shiawassee St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. June 8 at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. June 10 at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 11 at the Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center, 721 N. Shiawassee St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.