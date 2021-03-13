County, municipalities set to see stimulus windfall

LANSING — Area municipalities are set to receive a windfall, thanks to passage of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday.
According to a database of stimulus amounts, Shiawassee County government is set to receive $13.2 million, although the exact timing of the funding remains unknown.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs said Friday that the county has not received “direct word from the state yet on any information related to spending restrictions or conditions.”
The county’s 2021 general fund budget is $17.7 million with revenue of $17.8 million..
In addition to the county, all townships and cities also are expected to receive separate awards ranging from $122,000 to $1.42 million.
Villages were not included separately in the intial breakdown because the populations of villages overlap with townships and there is not a process in place to separate those funds. Village funding is included in the township total.
Congress Wednesday completed passage of the ARP. The Senate passed the legislation 50-49 (one senator did not vote) with no Republicans supporting the plan, and the House voted 220-211, also with no Republican support. Biden signed the legislation Thursday.
According to the plan, Michigan counties, cities and townships will share $4.22 billion. The appropriations are based on a formula that took into account population, growth, poverty and housing overcrowding, according to the Wall Street credit-rating agency Fitch Ratings.
Statewide, the awards range from $879.6 million for the city of Detroit to just $10,000 for the city of Clare.
In Shiawassee County, Owosso will receive $1.42 million. City Manager Nathan Henne said there are no firm plans for spending the funds now, and that will be addressed in this year’s budget planning.
The city’s 2020-21 budget is $7.6 million. Cities’ annual budgets run July to June.
Corunna is set to receive $330,181, Durand $324,850, Perry $206,561 and Laingsburg $126,879.
“That would be great news and I am sure we could put it to good use,” Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said.
Corunna’s 2020-21 general fund budget is about $1.9 million. Durand’s budget is about $2.2 million, Laingsburg’s is $460,000 and Perry’s is about $1.1 million.
Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer said it’s unclear at this time what municipalities will be allowed to use the money for.
Sawyer said such things as water/sewer infrastructure improvements, police and fire hazard pay, providing assistance to businesses and residents on utility costs, rehabbing Stu Coutts Pavilion and increasing the fund balance all may be considered by council.
A variety of water and sewer projects “easily” could exhaust the funding, Sawyer said. Projects on McArthur Street and Parmenter Road are expected to cost $210,000 in matching funds, water and sewer extensions at the industrial park are forecast at $120,000 and a Mack Street project under consideration for 2022 could cost $500,000 out of the city’s budget.
“Revenue losses are somewhat hard to define at this point,” he said. “The state would have to tell us what we would have received in Act 51, revenue sharing, PPT reimbursements, and other allocations had we not had the pandemic. These estimations are complicated by the changes in distribution formulas from year to year.
“By increasing our reserves we will ensure these one-time monies do not work their way into our operational budgets. To do so could cause operational deficits down the road,” Sawyer said.
Among townships, Owosso Charter Township is set to received the largest payout at $468,218. Vernon Township is in line for $440,966 and Caledonia Charter Township will see $424,229.
At the other end of the spectrum, Rush Township will receive $122,831, New Haven Township will see $126,681 and Middlebury Township will receive $145,047.
In Saginaw County, Brady Township will see $449,655. Clinton County’s Victor Township will receive $347,658 and the city of Ovid will receive $158,673.
