CORUNNA — While county officials involved in a March car crash and its aftermath have continued to decline to provide unredacted records or comment about how a county commissioner’s vehicle ended up in a ditch with damage to its front end, a previously unconnected person has come forward to claim they were driving instead of the official.
In addition, a candidate for sheriff has accused Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root and Sheriff Brian BeGole of a coverup in a Facebook video on his official campaign page.
“It doesn’t sound right to me,” Democratic candidate Joe Ibarra said in a Facebook video. “I feel this is a coverup and Jeremy Root wants to take and lay the blame on somebody else. Why was Brian BeGole at the scene?”
On March 13, Shiawassee County Board Chairman Jeremy Root’s 2007 red Hummer H3 was involved in a one-vehicle crash along Hibbard Road west of M-71. The vehicle struck a sign and two mailboxes and went through a ditch before getting stuck and being abandoned by the driver.
Root at the time denied driving the vehicle that night, and refused to discuss the incident in detail, saying he would wait until a police report was complete. However, no official police report (UD-10) was ever filed and no further investigation was conducted by police. Root has since refused to comment.
Several days ago, Ibarra posted a video in which he recounts an alleged conversation with a man named Michael Nations who, Ibarra says, claimed he was driving Root’s vehicle when he went off the road.
In a post on the “Elect Joe Ibarra for Sherif” Facebook page under the video, Nations also claimed he was driving Root’s Hummer at the time of the crash.
Nations, who says he is a retired Marine and law enforcement officer, said Root asked him to drive his vehicle home because Root was “not feeling well.” Nations said he didn’t know the area, swerved to avoid a deer, and went into the ditch. He claimed he didn’t see any damage to Root’s Hummer after the crash. He did not specify how he or Root made it home, but at the time of the crash, was headed west on Hibbard Road, away from Byron, where Root lives.
Nations also claimed in the since-deleted post he left a note and $100 with the homeowner. After the post, Nations repeatedly refused to answer questions from The Argus-Press.
The homeowner whose mailboxes were destroyed said Wednesday that someone had left $100 and a note several days after the incident. They did not keep the note and did not recall the exact wording, but believed it was signed by “someone named Chris.” The homeowner said the cost to replace his mailboxes was approximately $120.
In a post on Ibarra’s page, Nations claims he left the scene without calling police because he did not see damage to the vehicle.
Ibarra, in his video, recounts the story he says Nations told him, then goes on to question why BeGole was at the scene and says Root is involved in a “coverup.”
Two witnesses said in March that BeGole appeared at the scene where the abandoned vehicle was in the ditch at about the same time as a Michigan State Police trooper. BeGole was at the scene when All-Star Towing removed the vehicle from the scene on a flatbed.
The Argus-Press has requested various documents and recordings related to the incident, some of which were heavily redacted. Requests to have the redactions removed have been denied.
Among the documents sought by The Argus-Press was any UD-10 (crash report) from Michigan State Police, which was the responding agency. According to the responding trooper’s shift report, he could not determine whether there was $1,000 damage to Root’s Hummer, “whether damage was old or new,” and therefore no official UD-10 was filed.
In Michigan, if a responding police officer cannot determine whether there is $1,000 in damage, no UD-10 is filed. The trooper determined the cause of the crash to be a “slide off” and tagged the vehicle for removal and cleared the scene.
The driver’s side front fender of Root’s Hummer was completely missing, and there appeared to be damage to the undercarriage. A turn signal housing was also broken off and was left in the ditch.
Witnesses said BeGole responded to the crash scene shortly before 6 a.m. March 13 when MSP was at the scene. It is unclear why BeGole was at the scene of a MSP call. He has refused to comment to The Argus-Press. Witnesses said BeGole left the scene about 7 a.m., after Root’s Hummer was removed from the ditch.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeffarey Clark said that in a similar situation, a sheriff would not typically personally respond to a MSP call, unless he happened on it on his way to work, or a similar hypothetical situation.
“Our sheriff would not do that, it sounds a bit unusual,” he said.
A FOIA request to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office requesting BeGole’s cellphone records for March 12-14 was heavily redacted before being turned over. Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs said BeGole and legal counsel reviewed and made the redactions before the records were released. Boggs indicated the redacted calls were personal in nature.
Records provided show BeGole called Shiawassee County Commissioner Cindy Garber twice while he was at the scene — at 6:12 a.m. (the time the MSP trooper cleared the scene, according to the log), 6:46 a.m. (the approximate time Allstar Towing removed the vehicle), as well as later in the afternoon and evening — 12:54 p.m and 6:03 p.m.
Although the name of the person called is not shown, the number is the same number Garber provides constituents who wish to contact her.
It’s unclear why BeGole called Garber. Garber also has not responded to numerous requests for comment.
Garber’s ex-husband, Frank Sukenik, has claimed Root and Garber had a relationship. Neither has commented about the allegation.
Additionally, BeGole called Allstar Towing four times while he was at the scene or shortly after he left: 6:24 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:04 a.m. and 7:06 a.m. He also received an incoming call from Allstar Towing at 2:53 p.m., according to records.
Hibbard Road, where the incident occurred, is the dividing line on the county’s no-preference towing rotation map — the north side of Hibbard Road is Zone 5, which is covered by Maximum Towing and Allstar Towing. The south side of Hibbard Road — where the incident occurred —is zone 4 and is covered by Brown’s Towing and Bowden’s Towing.
Since there was no driver at the scene, it is unclear who made the request for Allstar Towing to respond to a call from zone four, which Allstar does not cover unless requested.
Another FOIA request to Shiawassee County seeking 911 Dispatch Mobile Data Terminal Records from/between dispatch and the responding trooper was completely redacted except for header information, due to it containing Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) information, which is exempt from FOIA disclosure.
Recently, Root refused to answer questions posed by The Argus-Press regarding the incident at a Sept. 14 county board meeting, including whether or not he was driving, the identity of the individual who was allegedly driving, whether that individual was ever cited for the incident, whether Root received a bill from Allstar Towing and whether Root ever filed an insurance claim for this incident.
The Michigan State Attorney General’s Office would not confirm the existence of an ongoing investigation, as per their policy. Several area residents have told The Argus-Press they have called the AG’s office and/or filed complaints about the incident.
BIrds of a feather flock together...all I ever need to know about Begole's lack of character was presented, by him, in the letter of support he sent on behalf of corrupt, convicted felon, Reznick.
