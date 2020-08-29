SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Because of COVID-19 pandemic safety considerations, every registered voter in Michigan can cast an absentee ballot Nov. 3 — but you must fill out and submit an application first in order to receive a ballot.
Apply sooner rather than later, advise area city and township clerks, who already are experiencing a large increase in absentee ballot application requests. People who wait too long run the risk of not receiving their ballots in time to make their vote count.
The actual ballots will be mailed as soon as they are available, probably around Sept. 24.
“We are double our usual requests for ballot applications, and I don’t know how many more are coming in,” Perry Clerk Devin Miller said, adding her office is also fielding a lot of questions from residents. “A lot of people have never done this before, and many of them don’t know how.”
Thursday, the city of Owosso issued a press release asking people to apply for a ballot early. On Friday, Owosso Clerk Amy Kirkland said application requests for November number over 2,000 so far.
For the 2016 November general election, Owosso processed 550 absentee ballots. For the August primary, there were more than 1,700.
“We planned for an 80 percent increase in August, but we were blown out of the water,” Kirkland said.
In Durand, requests for ballot applications have increased by over 80 percent, city Election Specialist Michelle Hart said.
“We’ve gotten lots of ballot applications this year,” she said. “But everything’s going really well.”
Hart said an easy way to return a filled-out application or ballot is to place it in the drive-thru drop box most cities and townships offer for utility and tax payments.
Some registered voters have already done all they need to do in order to receive a ballot in the mail for the general election. The absentee ballot applications mailed to all registered voters in Michigan before the August primary included the November election. If you’re not sure whether you’re on the list to receive a ballot, check at michigan.gov/vote.
But if you’re starting the process from scratch, don’t worry. The rules for voting absentee are straightforward, with protections along the way to ensure the security and integrity of your ballot.
The first thing you have to do is register to vote. You can register up to and through Election Day in Michigan, but the sooner you register the sooner you can apply for an absentee ballot. If you have a valid driver’s license or state ID, you can register online. If not, go to your city or township clerk and bring other documents that show where you live.
Next, fill out a ballot application. Starting Thursday, Michigan voters can complete the application online.
You can also print out a hard copy of the application and fill it out. Those who don’t have access to a computer can request a ballot application from their local clerk.
Once you’ve filled out the one-page application (a second page contains instructions), send it to your local clerk. Applications can be mailed, hand-delivered, faxed or emailed. If you use email, attach a photo of the application and make sure it includes your signature.
Clerks must receive absentee ballot applications by 5 p.m. Oct. 30, at the latest.
After you receive your actual ballot in the mail, completing and returning it quickly to your local clerk increases the chances that your vote will count. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day.
“When you’re returning your ballot, give it plenty of time to get to us,” Kirkland said. “There’s nothing worse than receiving a ballot on the day after Election Day.”
Make sure that when you submit your ballot you sign the outside of the envelope in the large box. Hundreds of Michigan ballots in the August primary were invalidated when the voters failed to sign the return envelopes.
“People are worried their absentee ballot won’t count. We make every effort to make sure it does,” Kirkland said, adding staff will contact people to attempt to correct any errors such as a lack of signature prior to the election. That’s another reason to return your ballot early, she said.
The coronavirus has upended the way elections usually run, but Kirkland said she trusts Michigan clerks to get the vote right in November.
“In Michigan, the integrity of the election system is very strong,” she said. “We’ve been using the same process for years, and we perfected it a long time ago. There are multiple checks, and it works well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.