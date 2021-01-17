BYRON — Village President Anthony Prestonise died Thursday at the age of 67, according to an obituary submitted to The Argus-Press.
Prestonise was reelected to a third term as village president in November, running unopposed. He joined the village council in 2014, serving two years before defeating incumbent Kathryn “Kit” Brunell for president in the November 2016 election.
“We are all very sad about Tony,” village President Pro Tem Vicki Bessenbacher said Saturday. The council will conduct a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday to appoint a new president, she said.
Prestonise worked at Hayes Lemmerz aluminum wheel manufacturing company for 26 years before retiring.
Prestonise also was a Burns Township firefighter for 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.