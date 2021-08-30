WASHINGTON, D.C. – Burns Grange 160 has been recognized for the 10th year as a 2020-21 Distinguished Grange by its national counterpart.
Burns Grange members will attend the 155th annual National Grange Convention in Wichita, Kansas, in November to receive the award in person during a program for the 22 community Granges and two state Granges to receive the honor.
About 1,500 Grange chapters are active around the U.S.
“It will come as no surprise to people in the communities where these Distinguished Granges are active that they have qualified for such a select honor,” National Grange President Betsy Huber said. “While every one of our 1,500 Granges across America does great work to improve their community, these Granges are an integral piece of the fabric of their hometowns, constantly finding ways to improve the lives of their neighbors and rising to the occasion with innovating outreach. They are household names and Granges we all look to as shining examples of how we each can raise the quality of life in our hometowns.”
Burns Grange members said they were pleased to be acknowledged.
“Burns Grange 160 is proud to receive this honor. We don’t do the work for the accolades, but this means so much to our members who worked so hard on behalf of our community. We learned and tried new things and we continued with several proven projects, and we are always looking for new ones,” Secretary Peggy Johnston said in a press release.
Among the projects for which the Grange was honored, members supplied birthday cake kits for kids to local food banks, provided special handmade cards for the residents at a local assisted living facility, collected new shoes for a back-to-school shoe program, and filled tote bags for a women/children’s shelter.
Burns Grange submitted for national review a recap of activities from July 2020 through June 2021. During the same period, Burns Grange gained three new members.
Burns Grange meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month. The group hosts a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. with the meeting to follow. For more information, call Johnston at (517) 285-6532, Sharon at (989) 627-3801 or find Burns Grange 160 on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.