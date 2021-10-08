Officials finalize commission district map

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Apportionment Commission Thursday approved the county’s new commissioner district map, which will be used for the next 10 years — a seven-district layout similar to that approved in 2011.
The commission, comprised of county Clerk Caroline Wilson, county Treasurer Julie Sorenson, county Prosecutor Scott Koerner, as well as the chairs of both political parties, voted 4-1 to divide the county’s 68,094 residents into seven districts, with an average population of 9,728 per district.
District 1, District 2 and District 6 are slightly altered from the current map under the new plan, with the changes affecting about 300 voters, according to Wilson. The changes resulted from the county losing about 2,554 residents from the 2010 Census.
The new district layout will be submitted to the state for approval. County residents have up to 30 days to appeal the commission’s decision.
Wilson indicated that in talking with a handful of cities and townships throughout the redistricting process, “many were thankful that we kind of kept things the same,” particularly the city of Owosso, which would have incurred substantial costs if it had to greatly alter its precincts.
“I would have welcomed the idea of nine commissioners, but I, in my head, couldn’t necessarily justify it in the sense when we had a reduction in population by 3,000,” Wilson said.
Republican Party Chairwoman Mary Nordbeck agreed.
“We have to take into consideration, like Caroline said, how it affects the city of Owosso. … It’s not cost conducive to make major changes and then you also take into consideration how maps are drawn, how many more meetings those commissioners would have to (attend),” she said.
Democratic Party Chairman Mark Zacharda, the lone dissenting vote Thursday, said he thought the commission could have drawn a better map with fewer breaks in cities, villages and townships. His initial plan, featuring nine commissioner districts, failed to receive support from other board members.
“For the past several years, our county has been underserved and frankly embarrassed by the leadership at the county commission,” Zacharda said in the closing moments of Thurday’s session. “We have been witness to scandal after scandal from a handful of corrupt commissioners and their enablers. This culminated in the COVID hazard pay scandal that broke this past year. District lines can make a difference in the quality of representation. With a better map, voices could have been added to the county commission that would have enhanced the diversity of viewpoints and increased accountability to foster healing and bolster voter confidence.”
Zacharda commended his fellow board members for their professionalism throughout the process, but maintained a better map that more closely followed the guidelines laid out by the state constitution could have been approved.
“Instead, (this committee) has chosen a map very similar to the old one and has, in turn, chosen the status quo instead of looking to enhance the representation that the citizens of Shiawassee County get from their county commission,” Zacharda said. “I hope that the representation at the county commission improves, but I’m disappointed that this committee had the opportunity to take an action that would help, and it chose not to.”
The county apportionment process takes place every 10 years following the Census. State and U.S. representative, and state Senate districts are also being realigned this fall.
The county’s 2011 apportionment plan divided its 70,648 residents into seven districts, with an average population of 10,092 residents per district. The new plan divides 68,094 residents into seven districts, with an average population of 9,728 per district.
The district layout will be available on the county’s website — shiawassee.net — in the coming days.
In recognition of the possibility of an appeal or recommended changes from the state, the Apportionment Commission has scheduled a meeting for 9 a.m. Nov. 9 inside the commissioner chambers at the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St.
