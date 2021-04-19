BURNS TWP. — Burns Grange will host a takeout chicken dinner May 2 at 6630 Cole Road.
Serving is from 11:30a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinners cost $10 and include three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy, corn, dinner roll, coleslaw and a brownie.
One person per family should enter the front door and purchase tickets upstairs, wait for instructions, pick up dinners downstairs and exit through the back door.
There will be another dinner June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.