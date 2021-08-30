LANSING — State Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, announced office hours have been scheduled for the 32nd Senate District from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Gaines Township Hall.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact Horn, visit senatorkenhorn.com, or call (517) 373-1760.
The Gaines Township Hall is located at 9255 W. Grand Blanc Road.
