CORUNNA — A recount petition has been approved regarding November’s write-in race for a trustee seat on the Burns Township Board, in which only four votes separated two candidates.
However, a petition for a recount of absentee ballots in the race for an Owosso City Council seat, with a 32-vote differential, has been denied.
The four members of the Shiawassee County Board of Canvassers conducted a public hearing Friday in the Surbeck Building to consider the only recount petitions in the county filed after the Nov. 3 general election.
Board members applied a two-part test to decide whether to allow the recounts. First, the petitioner must make a “good faith claim” of fraud or negligence. Second, the petitioner has to demonstrate a “reasonable chance” of changing the outcome of the race.
One of the petitioners, write-in candidate Brad Howard, vied against fellow write-in candidate Darren Murray for an open trustee seat on the Burns Township Board. Murray received 68 write-in votes, while Howard received 64. Write-in votes in the race totaled 158, with 26 ballots deemed unqualified.
“I have a chance of pulling up on Mr. Murray, who might lose several votes and change the total,” Howard told the board. “I want to make sure all votes are properly tallied.”
Howard said the vote tabulating machine could have misread some of the names, and Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson agreed sometimes written-in names are hard for the machine to read.
Burns Township Clerk Shirley Riley countered that on election night her staff “went through the write-in ballots by hand, not just by the machine.” She added that write-in ballots for people other than the two approved write-in candidates, and ballots containing no written names, were not counted.
Without further discussion, the panel — composed of chairwoman Carol Spaniola and board members Ann Arwin, Lenore McMaster and Beverly VandenBerg — approved Howard’s petition 4-0.
The recount has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 11 inside Burns Township Hall. It is open to the public.
Petitioner Mike Cline ran for one of four open seats on the Owosso City Council, sought by eight candidates. Cline narrowly fell short, coming in fifth with 2,053 votes. The next-highest vote-getter was incumbent Nicholas Pidek, who tallied 2,085 votes and retained his seat.
Cline’s petition stated he overheard a conversation at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4 between Owosso City Clerk Amy Kirkland and an election worker in which they discussed a problem with one of the absentee ballot counting boards. He requested a recount based on a possible error in the counting process.
Kirkland said at Friday’s hearing the error was discovered at 7 p.m. and the count was done over again from the beginning. County election officials later certified the Owosso tally.
McMaster said for her the main issue was the remote chance 33 miscounted votes would be found, overturning the election in Cline’s favor.
County attorney Ryan Painter suggested board members consider whether Cline made a good faith argument for fraud.
VandenBerg said: “If, at every precinct, someone overheard a conversation and didn’t understand (the situation), we’d maybe have every candidate question (the vote).”
“The fact that (Cline) just asked for the (absent voter ballots) to be recounted because he thinks he overheard this conversation…” Arwin said. “If he had asked for the whole thing to be recounted, it might be different. I think that was a mistake on his part.”
Spaniola said it’s highly unusual in Shiawassee County elections for a recount to change the outcome when as many as 32 votes separate the candidates. Generally, recounts change a handful of votes at most, she said.
“Based on the information we have at this point, I don’t believe we need to do a recount,” Spaniola said.
Members noted Cline was not present at the hearing and he will have an opportunity to appeal the panel’s decision. They voted 4-0 to deny his petition.
After the hearing, Cline said he didn’t attend the session because he was told by someone in the county clerk’s office that he would not be permitted to speak. At the meeting, a clerk’s office employee said she told Cline she didn’t know whether or not he would be able to speak.
“I’m very disappointed they’re not doing a recount,” Cline said. “I’ve been told I’m the first person in the city of Owosso to petition for a recount, and this could possibly be a learning experience for the city if it ever happens again.”
He said he will investigate the appeals process before deciding whether to file an appeal.
In any case, “I will be running again in two years for a city council seat, positively,” Cline said, adding “I truly feel someone has something to hide, either in the city or county.”
