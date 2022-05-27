Memorial Day events in the area are taking place this weekend as residents honor service members who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Perry
The Perry VFW Post 4063 and AMVETS Post 4064 will host the Perry Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Lineup will begin at 10 a.m. on Keeney Street. A luncheon will be served to the participants following the parade. A post-parade traditional ceremony will be hosted at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
Corunna
The Corunna VFW 4005 and Auxilliary will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday that will kick off at 9 a.m. at McCurdy Park. A ceremony will take place at the park at 8:20 a.m. Two other ceremonies are scheduled midway through the parade, one at the courthouse and the other at the bridge. Anyone who would like to walk in the parade can contact Fred Blair at 989-472-6380.
Vernon
The Vernon Memorial Day Parade was canceled due to lack of participants.
Chesaning
Chesaning American Legion Post 212 will host Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ridge Road Cemetery in Brady Township. The Wildwood Cemetery Ceremony on Sharon Road in Chesaning will host an observance at 11 a.m.
Elsie
The American Legion Post 502 is hosting the Memorial Day ceremony in Elsie at 10 a.m. It will be held in front of the Memorial Stone Plaque between the Town Hall and the bank. There will not be a parade.
Byron
The Byron Chamber of Commerce is hosting a parade at 11 a.m. Monday. The parade will pause for the presentation of the Mason of the Year Award and will conclude at the cemetery with traditional ceremonies.
Durand
There are no scheduled Memorial Day events that were reported.
Laingsburg
The Laingsburg Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Owosso
The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, and will travel south on Washington Street to Baker College. A ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery will follow.
New Lothrop
There are no scheduled Memorial Day events that were reported.
Ovid
A Memorial Day ceremony will take place in front of the VFW building and the Lion’s Club on Main Street at noon.
