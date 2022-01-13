BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange has canceled its Jan. 21 jamboree because of COVID-19.
“Since the virus is on a rampage in our county and really all over, we feel we need to protect our musicians and guests,” Grange members said. “Our hope is to once again get back to holding these events in February.”
