Crash kills Byron-area woman

VERNON TWP. — A 67-year-old Byron woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on M-71 near Reed Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.
“Shortly after noon, a 2001 Chevy S-10 pickup was traveling northwest on M-71,” MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said today. “A semi tractor-trailer was traveling southeast in the opposite direction. The 67-year-old female from Byron drove her pickup left of center, striking the semi nearly head-on. The female driver of the pickup did not survive. The 38-year-old driver of the semitruck was not injured.”
The victim was identified as Paula Wooden. The 38-year-old driver of the semitruck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. There is no indication of why the woman crossed the center line at this time.
According to reports Tuesday, the woman was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon police and the Vernon Township Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.