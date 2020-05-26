OWOSSO — Oak Hill cemetery has been the site of Memorial Day ceremonies for decades and Monday was no exception, despite the coronavirus outbreak.
While several area Memorial Day events were canceled because of the ongoing statewide shutdown, ceremonies were conducted in Corunna, Byron, Vernon and Durand.
The VFW Post 9455 led the observance in Owosso, next to the Civil War monument in Oak Hill cemetery. Many residents came on what turned out to be a warm and sunny day, with some wearing face masks and socially distancing.
Post Commander Larry Thayer read Gen. John A. Logan’s Memorial Day Order, dated May 5, 1868, designating May 30 as a day to remember those who died during the recently ended Civil War.
Later Memorial Day was changed to the last Monday in May, and the purpose of the federal holiday expanded to mourn and honor military men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Part of Logan’s order reads:
“We are organized, comrades, as our regulations tell us, for the purpose, among other things, ‘of preserving and strengthening those kind and fraternal feelings which have bound together the soldiers, sailors, and marines who united to suppress the late rebellion.’
“What can aid more to assure this result than by cherishing tenderly the memory of our heroic dead, who made their breasts a barricade between our country and its foe?” the order continues. “Their soldier lives were the reveille of freedom to a race in chains, and their death a tattoo of rebellious tyranny in arms. We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance.”
Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, made remarks. Eveleth said that even though we are living through a “time of adversity,” the sacrifices made by our armed forces were even heavier and should be remembered reverently.
Frederick announced that the Rauch Tower Post 5822 has disbanded, suggesting a decline in membership as the cause. He said people must continue to revere our military and preserve the tradition of Memorial Day “into perpetuity.”
Several members of the Ladies Auxiliary stood in formation during the ceremony. Hats were removed as the post chaplain led a prayer.
Officers from the VFW and Ladies Auxiliary President Vickie Conrad laid three wreaths at the foot of the Civil War monument: a red wreath representing strength, white wreath representing purity and blue wreath representing eternity. Thayer planted a small U.S. flag.
An honor guard gave a three-volley rifle salute. The ceremony concluded with the playing of “Taps.”
Oak Hill is the site of graves of veterans dating back to the Civil War. Many well-known local figures are buried there, including author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood, famed U.S. nickel designer Felix Schlag and politician Alvin Bentley III.
