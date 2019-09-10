BYRON — Recently, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $60,000 for youth literacy grants in Michigan that work to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year.
Among the districts receiving funds was Byron Area Schools, which received $2.500.
These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves.
“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves.”
Statewide grants are part of more than $2.8 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded. Recipients of today’s grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam or learn English.
