Water sensors installed along Shiawassee River

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Area residents soon will be able to access water level data at various points along the Shiawassee River in real time, courtesy of a partnership between the Shiawassee River Water Trail Coalition (SRWTC) and Hyfi, a water data management company based in Ann Arbor.
Hyfi provides high resolution water level data using networks of wireless sensors, 28 of which have already been installed along the Shiawassee River between Chesaning and Holly, according to President/CEO Brandon Wong. The data will allow paddlers, fishermen, stormwater managers and emergency responders to stay up to date on the latest conditions along the river, he said.
“We’re currently working on getting more (sensors) out there,” Wong said Tuesday, noting the company installed its latest water sensor in Linden Friday. “It’s just a matter of getting in touch with the right people. We just need an OK to put a sensor on a particular property, on a particular bridge.”
The partnership between Hyfi and the river coalition is part of a pilot program funded by the Great Lakes Protection Fund to provide two years of support — covering the cost of labor and materials — to three partners across the Great Lakes. The Shiawassee River Water Trail Coalition is the only Michigan partner chosen by Hyfi, with the other partners located in Ohio and New York.
“We are so excited to have been selected as the only partner in Michigan,” David Lossing, chair of the Shiawassee River Water Trail Coalition, said earlier this year. “This partnership with Hyfi will pay enormous dividends in the future as paddlers and local governments will have real-time access to the flow and depth of the river. During these high water events, citizens will know if it’s safe to paddle or fish on the river and communities will be aware of potential flood events.”
Hyfi has been working closely with local governments along the river for permission to install water sensors on bridge decks that cross over the river, Wong said. Currently, there are sensors in place in Byron, Chesaning and Owosso, among other locations.
“We can detect the water levels down to the precision of a ping pong ball,” Wong said. “Imagine holding up a ping pong ball and having that float on the water; we can track how that’s bobbing up and down.”
Wong said the company is currently working on how to best present the data to area residents. He said a website will likely be up and running in the coming months.
“It’s definitely in the pipeline,” Wong said. “Within a few months we plan to have it online and ready for people to start looking. We just want to make sure that we’re releasing what we feel is a polished first data set.”
For more information, visit hyfi.io.
