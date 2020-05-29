BYRON — The Byron Fireworks Friends Wednesday announced on Facebook that the 2020 show has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
“Not what we planned for, but feel is needed at this time,” the group said in a post. “Hopefully the situation will be better in the fall for our annual car show.
“Everyone please stay safe, thanks for your support and we’ll, ‘Light up the night’ in 2021,” the post continued.
This year’s fireworks display had been slated for July 11.
The annual car show remains scheduled for Sept. 19.
