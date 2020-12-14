The Argus-Press
HANDY TWP. — A Byron resident was killed in a one-car crash Friday evening when his vehicle left the road north of Fowlerville, according to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
The 32-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was northbound in a 2007 Pontiac G5 on Fowlerville Road when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the press release, speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, and he was not wearing a seatbelt.
