CORUNNA — It’s official: Embattled Jeremy Root no longer serves on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
Root’s letter of resignation, sent to fellow commissioners in an email Tuesday evening, was accepted 6-0 by the board without discussion during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
Commissioners also approved 6-0 a procedure for appointing Root’s replacement, who would serve until November, when all seven commission seats are up for reelection.
The board soon will begin accepting letters of interest from people seeking appointment to the vacant District 5 seat.
The position will be posted on the county website and at county offices, listing application instructions and legal requirements, including that the person must live within District 5, which includes Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships, and Caledonia Township’s Precinct 2.
Applications are due at the county administration office Jan. 28. The board will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 to interview applicants and possibly make an appointment.
“I want to remind the public that, as we move forward with appointing a person from District 5 to replace Jeremy Root’s spot … that meeting (on Feb. 3) will be open and everyone’s invited to attend,” said Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2.
Root resigned a day after The Argus-Press published a report detailing sex-related text messages Root sent to a female employee at the county nursing home, Pleasant View. Root suggested in one text that she take a job with the county.
Root, along with commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7, was facing a recall attempt over the misuse of ARPA funding.
In the portion of Root’s letter that was read during the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, he stated that “relentless false attacks” led him to decide it was in the county’s best interest to step down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.