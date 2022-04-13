CORUNNA — A jury took just under 45 minutes to acquit a man of felonious assault Tuesday, with the verdict coming in at 4:58 p.m. — just before 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart was set to dismiss the jurors for the day and continue deliberations this morning.
Carl Shettler, 67, of Byron, was accused of attempting to use his early-2000s burgundy Jeep to intentionally run into the vehicle of Shelby Hartman in Burns Township in in February 2021. However, Hartman was apparently unable to convince jurors of Shettler’s alleged criminal intent.
Hartman testified Tuesday afternoon she had been in her vehicle with her sister and three children on their way to go sledding at the time of the incident. She claimed a vehicle driven by Shettler had been waiting less than 100 yards from her driveway and revved its engine before attempting to hit her vehicle.
She added she had been “friendly neighbors” with Shettler for approximately 15 years, and believed Shettler was living in his Jeep after he was divorced from his wife.
According to Hartman’s testimony, she believed she had known Shettler’s vehicle from seeing him drive it around the neighborhood for several years.
However, under direct examination from defense attorney Amy Husted, Hartman admitted she had not been able to positively identify Shettler during the incident, and was not able to obtain a license plate number immediately after.
The jury apparently did not believe Hartman’s testimony, who appeared nervous and unsure at times while on the witness stand.
Newly-hired assistant public defender John Gorniak excoriated Michigan State Police trooper Taylor Onda, who testified that he had never interviewed Shettler before he was charged, or taken photos of tire tracks that were left in the snow at the time of the incident.
He asked Onda how many burgundy Jeeps the trooper has seen in three-plus years of working for MSP. Onda said he had witnessesed “hundreds” of the vehicles while on patrol in Shiawassee and Genesee counties.
Shettler did not take the stand in his own defense, relying on the weight of evidence and testimony.
Following the jury’s acquittal, two members of Shettler’s family embraced, before Stewart excused the jury and thanked them for their service.
The judge then told Shettler he was no longer under the jurisdiction of the court, and told the former defendant he would be returned to the jail and released within minutes.
After the announcement of Shettler’s acquittal, two members of the jury declined to provide comment as to why he was acquitted.
