BYRON — The Byron Village Council Monday voted unanimously to appoint Vicki Bessenbacher as village president.
Bessenbacher, a member of the village council since 2012, will serve the remainder of the late President Anthony Prestonise’s term, which expires in November 2022. Prestonise died Thursday at the age of 67.
This will be Bessenbacher’s first stint as village president.
“I hope I can serve as well as Tony did; I am going to try my hardest to fill his big shoes,” Bessenbacher said via phone after Monday’s meeting. “(We have) a good group of people on the council and I think it’s going to be just fine. I think they’re going to help me when I need help and everything is going to fall into place like it should.”
Prestonise was reelected to a third term as village president in November, running unopposed. He joined the village council in 2014, serving two years before defeating incumbent Kathryn “Kit” Brunell for president in the November 2016 election.
“It’s going to be hard without him,” Bessenbacher said, adding what she’ll remember most about Prestonise is his kind heart.
“He always acted like he was big and gruff, but really he was just a big ole teddy bear,” she said. “He would do anything for anybody.”
