Byron celebrates homecoming

Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 5:01 pm
BYRON — It’s homecoming week at Byron.
The parade will march through downtown Byron at 5 p.m. Friday.
The school is also hosting Spirit Days. Monday was Adam Sandler Day; today is Construction Day; Wednesday is Class Color Day (freshmen are blue, sophomores tie dye, juniors hot pink and yellow, and seniors black and white); Thursday is Dress Your Genre (freshmen are rock, sophomores disco, juniors hip-hop/rap and seniors country); and Friday is Purple and Gold Day.
The Powder Puff game is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday is the 11th annual Homecoming Hustle 5K, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20 and benefits the Byron cross country and Student Council programs.
The varsity football game is at 7 p.m. Friday against Mt. Morris.
The homecoming dance is 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 beforehand and $15 at the door.
