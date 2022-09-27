Byron celebrates homecoming

Byron’s homecoming court is shown. In the front from left are freshmen Josiah Johncox and Ashtyn Lantz; in the second row are junior Violet Schmidt; seniors Hailee Lang, Zoey Curtis and Julianna Goodrich; and sophomore Jordan Huhn. In the back are junior Elwood Lawler; seniors Mitchell Morrow, Cameron Steele and Layton Ciszewski; and sophomore Bryce Ritter.

BYRON — It’s homecoming week at Byron.

The parade will march through downtown Byron at 5 p.m. Friday.

