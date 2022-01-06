CORUNNA — A Byron man was sentenced to nine months in jail Tuesday for breaking into the Byron Matador’s Pizza in 2020 while intoxicated and making himself and his female co-defendant a pizza.
Robert Chaltraw, 23, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines and $400 in restitution. He was credited with 27 days served.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart admonished Chaltraw for not showing up for an October 2021 sentencing hearing after he had already pleaded guilty to felony larceny in a building. Chaltraw claimed he “lost his paperwork” and could not remember when his sentencing date was scheduled.
“Seriously, that’s what you’re going to say?” Stewart asked. “You lost your paperwork?”
Chaltraw was charged in October 2020 with felony breaking and entering, larceny in a building, and misdemeanor malicious destruction of a building (less than $200) for the September 2020 incident. He admitted to being intoxicated, breaking into the building, and making himself and a female acquaintance a pizza.
An explicit message was written on a dry-erase board during the pizza preparation, and the two defendants left the business when they had finished eating the pizza. The female co-defendant’s name was not disclosed at Tuesday’s hearing.
According to court records, Chaltraw pleaded guilty to a single count of larceny in a building in June 2021 and was scheduled to be sentenced in October 2021. However, Chaltraw did not show up for that hearing, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was arrested in December 2021.
Chaltraw apologized for his actions before being sentenced, and blamed the episode on alcohol.
“I apologize for breaking into Matador’s place,” he said. “I want to take care of my kids, not mess up any more and move forward with my life and my sobriety.”
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin said his client has an issue with alcohol and asked for rehabilitation to be included as any part of the sentence his client received. He asked for time served and probation.
“He has been sober for the last four months,” Corwin said. “He feels better. His head is clear.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner agreed with Corwin that Chaltraw’s has a problem with alcohol, and asked for a sentence that included a term of probation.
“There’s been no treatment, no help, nothing,” Koerner said. “I don’t think he’s taking his sobriety seriously. I think that the court should focus on deterrence and punishment here.”
Stewart pointed out before sentencing that Chaltraw is currently on probation in Genesee County.
“I don’t think you’d benefit by probation in this court,” Stewart said. “I just don’t think you will. Hopefully when you’re released from jail, you’ll go back there. You can be their problem, not ours.”
It appears that the business didn't have any sort of alarm system otherwise the convicted and his friend wouldn't have had time to make a pizza and eat it. Hopefully, there is an alarm system in place now.
