BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange, At 6630 Cole Road, will host its first spring takeout only chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7.
All dinners are $10. Dinners can be purchased upstairs, picked up downstairs and patrons can exit via the back door. Masks are mandatory.
Dinners include chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy, corn, coleslaw, roll, and brownies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.