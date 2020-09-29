County village races set for Nov. 3 election

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The November election slate is set for village races throughout Shiawassee County.
The Nov. 3 election will determine which candidates serve the public.
Boards often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.
Candidates who provided email addresses to the Shiawassee County Clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.
Village positions are non-partisan.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Byron
President
Anthony Prestonise
Village Council
Four year-term - three seats available
Vickie Bessenbacher
Bob Campbell
Duncan Orr
Partial term — one seat available
Michaela Szczepanski Phillips
New Lothrop
President
John Maksimchuk
Clerk
Karen Maksimchuk
Council
Three seats available
Stanley Birchmeier
Laura Olk
Carl Seamon
Partial term — one seat available
Zachariah Besaw
Morrice
President
Harold Dickerson
Council
Three seats available
Philip Hruska
Cathy Mulholland
Todd Scott
Bancroft
President
Brian Barnum, unopposed
Village Council
Three seats available
Tammy Barnum
Steven Fuller
Caleb Hutchins
Vernon
President
n Roger MacNeill
Age: 68
Education: Clarkston High School graduate
Professional experience: Macy’s senior manager, retired
Government experience: Former Lennon trustee, member I-69 International Trade Corridor Committee, president pro-tem of Vernon
Council
Three seats available
Scott Ethington
Lennon
President
n Barbara BakerOmerod
Age: 53
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University; juris doctorate from Cooley Law School
Professional experience: Lawyer for 25 years, private practice in Owosso since 2001
Government experience: More than 20 years in various capacities in Lennon
Clerk
Geraldine Terry
Treasurer
Larry Widigan
Council
Three seats available
Carter Hamill
David Mayers
Keith St. Clair
Saginaw County
Chesaning
President
n Matthew Hoover
n Trent Vondrasek
Age: 53
Education: Associate’s degree from Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Program manager for Computer Aid, MiSAM program through state of Michigan
Government experience: Currently village clerk, trustee 2014-18, planning commission chairman, finance committee 2014-18, infrastructure committee 2014-18
Clerk
Jill Vondrasek
Treasurer
Mary Kay Hoerner
Diana Millikan
Council
Three seats available
n Shawn Bueche
n Kimberly Hewitt
Age: 51
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education; master’s degree in reading and literacy; education specialist in curriculum and instruction
Professional experience: 15 years in education (teacher, administrator)
Government experience: MEA representative at local and county levels
n Mikel Navarre
n Gene Parker
n Keith Wenzel
Age: 53
Education: Chesaning Union High School and Saginaw Valley State University
Professional experience: Currently working at Ryder Logistics in Lansing at the GM LDT plant
Government experience: Four years on village council
Oakley
President
Richard Fish
Council
Three seats available
Katherine Kelly
Jennifer Scheuneman
Norman Wolfe
Clinton County
Elsie
President
Thomas Frink
Clerk
Ann Trierweiler
Council
Three seats available
n Todd Carroll
Age: 53
Education: Some college
Professional experience: Twenty-two years with the Postal Service
Government experience: Five years as village trustee
n Samuel Frink
n James Hyland
n Joseph Ondrusek
