County village races set for Nov. 3 election

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The November election slate is set for village races throughout Shiawassee County.

The Nov. 3 election will determine which candidates serve the public.

Boards often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.

Candidates who provided email addresses to the Shiawassee County Clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.

Village positions are non-partisan.

Here’s a look at the candidates:

Byron

President

Anthony Prestonise

Village Council

Four year-term - three seats available

Vickie Bessenbacher

Bob Campbell

Duncan Orr

Partial term — one seat available

Michaela Szczepanski Phillips

New Lothrop

President

John Maksimchuk

Clerk

Karen Maksimchuk

Council

Three seats available

Stanley Birchmeier

Laura Olk

Carl Seamon

Partial term — one seat available

Zachariah Besaw

Morrice

President

Harold Dickerson

Council

Three seats available

Philip Hruska

Cathy Mulholland

Todd Scott

Bancroft

President

Brian Barnum, unopposed

Village Council

Three seats available

Tammy Barnum

Steven Fuller

Caleb Hutchins

Vernon

President

n Roger MacNeill

Age: 68

Education: Clarkston High School graduate

Professional experience: Macy’s senior manager, retired

Government experience: Former Lennon trustee, member I-69 International Trade Corridor Committee, president pro-tem of Vernon

Council

Three seats available

Scott Ethington

Lennon

President

n Barbara BakerOmerod

Age: 53

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University; juris doctorate from Cooley Law School

Professional experience: Lawyer for 25 years, private practice in Owosso since 2001

Government experience: More than 20 years in various capacities in Lennon

Clerk

Geraldine Terry

Treasurer

Larry Widigan

Council

Three seats available

Carter Hamill

David Mayers

Keith St. Clair

Saginaw County

Chesaning

President

n Matthew Hoover

n Trent Vondrasek

Age: 53

Education: Associate’s degree from Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Program manager for Computer Aid, MiSAM program through state of Michigan

Government experience: Currently village clerk, trustee 2014-18, planning commission chairman, finance committee 2014-18, infrastructure committee 2014-18

Clerk

Jill Vondrasek

Treasurer

Mary Kay Hoerner

Diana Millikan

Council

Three seats available

n Shawn Bueche

n Kimberly Hewitt

Age: 51

Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education; master’s degree in reading and literacy; education specialist in curriculum and instruction

Professional experience: 15 years in education (teacher, administrator)

Government experience: MEA representative at local and county levels

n Mikel Navarre

n Gene Parker

n Keith Wenzel

Age: 53

Education: Chesaning Union High School and Saginaw Valley State University

Professional experience: Currently working at Ryder Logistics in Lansing at the GM LDT plant

Government experience: Four years on village council

Oakley

President

Richard Fish

Council

Three seats available

Katherine Kelly

Jennifer Scheuneman

Norman Wolfe

Clinton County

Elsie

President

Thomas Frink

Clerk

Ann Trierweiler

Council

Three seats available

n Todd Carroll

Age: 53

Education: Some college

Professional experience: Twenty-two years with the Postal Service

Government experience: Five years as village trustee

n Samuel Frink

n James Hyland

n Joseph Ondrusek

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.