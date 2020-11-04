SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — With 100 percent of the vote counted in the county, village officials in the county have been chosen, according to unofficial results from the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office.
Village positions are non-partisan.
Here’s a look at the results:
Byron
President
Anthony Prestonise 201
Village Council
Four year-term
three seats available
Vickie Bessenbacher 174
Bob Campbell 170
Duncan Orr 152
Partial term
one seat available
Michaela Szczepanski Phillips 182
New Lothrop
President
John Maksimchuk 219
Clerk
Karen Maksimchuk 214
Treasurer
Terry Tate 239
Council
Four-year term
three seats available
Stanley Birchmeie 210
Laura Olk 178
Carl Seamon 165
Partial term
one seat available
Zachariah Besaw 228
Morrice
President
Harold Dickerson 336
Council
Three seats available
Philip Hruska 273
Cathy Mulholland 300
Todd Scott 278
Bancroft
President
Brian Barnum 197
Village Council
Four-year term
three seats available
Tammy Barnum 145
Steven Fuller 99
Caleb Hutchins 141
Vernon
President
Roger MacNeill 293
Council
Three seats available
Scott Ethington 273
(two seats unfilled)
Lennon
President
Barbara BakerOmerod 164
Clerk
Geraldine Terry 179
Treasurer
Larry Widigan 161
Council
Three seats available
Carter Hamill 117
David Mayers 135
Keith St. Clair 121
Saginaw County
Chesaning
President
Matthew Hoover 541
Trent Vondrasek 462
Clerk
Jill Vondrasek 801
Treasurer
Mary Kay Hoerner 765
Diana Millikan 211
Council
Three seats available
Shawn Bueche 490
Kimberly Hewitt 511
Mikel Navarre 415
Gene Parker 362
Keith Wenzel 482
Oakley
President
Richard Fish 100
Council
Three seats available
Katherine Kelly 83
Jennifer Scheuneman 65
Norman Wolfe 87
Clinton County
Elsie
President
Thomas Frink 360
Clerk
Ann Trierweiler 366
Council
Three seats available
Todd Carroll 279
Samuel Frink 217
James Hyland 184
Joseph Ondrusek 195
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.