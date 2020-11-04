Voters select reps for village offices

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — With 100 percent of the vote counted in the county, village officials in the county have been chosen, according to unofficial results from the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office.

Village positions are non-partisan.

Here’s a look at the results:

Byron

President

Anthony Prestonise 201

Village Council

Four year-term

three seats available

Vickie Bessenbacher 174

Bob Campbell 170

Duncan Orr 152

Partial term

one seat available

Michaela Szczepanski Phillips 182

New Lothrop

President

John Maksimchuk 219

Clerk

Karen Maksimchuk 214

Treasurer

Terry Tate 239

Council

Four-year term

three seats available

Stanley Birchmeie 210

Laura Olk 178

Carl Seamon 165

Partial term

one seat available

Zachariah Besaw 228

Morrice

President

Harold Dickerson 336

Council

Three seats available

Philip Hruska 273

Cathy Mulholland 300

Todd Scott 278

Bancroft

President

Brian Barnum 197

Village Council

Four-year term

three seats available

Tammy Barnum 145

Steven Fuller 99

Caleb Hutchins 141

Vernon

President

Roger MacNeill 293

Council

Three seats available

Scott Ethington 273

(two seats unfilled)

Lennon

President

Barbara BakerOmerod 164

Clerk

Geraldine Terry 179

Treasurer

Larry Widigan 161

Council

Three seats available

Carter Hamill 117

David Mayers 135

Keith St. Clair 121

Saginaw County

Chesaning

President

Matthew Hoover 541

Trent Vondrasek 462

Clerk

Jill Vondrasek 801

Treasurer

Mary Kay Hoerner 765

Diana Millikan 211

Council

Three seats available

Shawn Bueche 490

Kimberly Hewitt 511

Mikel Navarre 415

Gene Parker 362

Keith Wenzel 482

Oakley

President

Richard Fish 100

Council

Three seats available

Katherine Kelly 83

Jennifer Scheuneman 65

Norman Wolfe 87

Clinton County

Elsie

President

Thomas Frink 360

Clerk

Ann Trierweiler 366

Council

Three seats available

Todd Carroll 279

Samuel Frink 217

James Hyland 184

Joseph Ondrusek 195

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.