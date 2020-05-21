OWOSSO — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers Wednesday fanned out and placed U.S. flags near headstones of military veterans at Hillcrest and Oak Hill cemeteries.
Members of the Owosso VFW and Auxiliary, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, State Rep. Ben Frederick and numerous other volunteers took advantage of sunny weather to take part in the annual event. In addition to new flags, volunteers replaced worn and dirty flags previously placed over graves.
Auxiliary member Sandra Harvey said the group annually places 1,800 to 2,000 flags at the cemeteries — about 1,200 at Oak Hill alone.
In addition, she said, the group plans to ensure flags in downtown Owosso will be raised for the holiday weekend.
Veterans groups in other local municipalities also either have placed, or will place flags at other cemeteries this week.
