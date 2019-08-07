Byron Yard of the Month award winners

The Byron Chamber of Commerce announced that Kurt and Debra Millbaugh are the August recipients of Yard of the Month award. “They put a lot of time and care into their yard and flower beds. You can often see Debra out doing yard work, as she takes pride in her yard,” the chamber said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Each month during summer and fall, a new yard in the village will be chosen by the judging team. There is no need to enter. The prize is recognition with the sign in the yard and bragging rights for a month.
