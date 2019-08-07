Byron Yard of the Month award winners

The Byron Chamber of Commerce announced that Kurt and Debra Millbaugh are the August recipients of Yard of the Month award. “They put a lot of time and care into their yard and flower beds. You can often see Debra out doing yard work, as she takes pride in her yard,” the chamber said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Each month during summer and fall, a new yard in the village will be chosen by the judging team. There is no need to enter. The prize is recognition with the sign in the yard and bragging rights for a month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.