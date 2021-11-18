GENESEE COUNTY — Police said DNA was the key piece of evidence that led to charges against a Lennon man in the 1997 murder of Mary Prieur.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, joined by Genesee County Prosecutor David Layton and Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter, outlined some of the case against 41-year-old Michael Bur.
“I think you’ll be pleased on how the system stayed the course,” Swanson said. “When this murder happened, it shocked the town of Lennon for obvious reasons.”
Swanson described the DNA collected from Bur by investigators in the immediate aftermath of Prieur’s murder, and thanked former investigators Det. Sgt. Chuck Malke and Det. Sgt. Kevin Shamblin for their work early in the case.
“It was because of biological material,” Swanson said, describing DNA evidence that pointed to Bur as a suspect. “Science is a great examiner. Science is a great partner in solving cases, and that’s what we did.”
Bur is slated for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
During the press conference, Swanson — who worked on the case and interviewed Bur in 2004 — described advances in DNA technology, which has improved immensely since 1997. He thanked MSP evidence technicians for their work.
“Science solved this,” Swanson said. “We’re able to take that biological material… We’re able to show that matches that subject is not one in a million, or one in a billion, or even a trillion, quadrillion, quintillion, sextillion. It’s one in 1.9 octillion. That’s 26 zeroes … for that guy.”
Layton said work by police over the years allowed him to bring charges.
“I don’t like to sign my name on a warrant charging somebody with a crime, especially with a crime like felony murder, which can land somebody in prison for life without parole, unless I’m pretty sure that the individual did this crime,” Layton said. “The bottom line is I had an entire team help me look at these potential charges when the sheriff brought them to me.”
Layton reiterated the DNA evidence seems to be overwhelming, but stressed the importance of his office proving the case at trial. He alluded to additional evidence that points to potential witness testimony and other physical evidence collected at the scene.
Bur, who lived less than a mile from Prieur in 1997, is lodged without bond in the Genesee County Jail on charges of open murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Prieur’s partially unclothed body was discovered in a field Feb. 27, 1997, with a cloth covering her face and a blanket wrapped around her. She had been raped, choked and left for dead about 150 yards from her home, which was located southeast of Lennon Road and M-13 just inside Genesee County.
Police went to Prieur’s home after her brother-in-law reported her missing when he came to her home to take her to Mass in Swartz Creek. When she didn’t show up at church, either, he called police, who found her body.
There were no signs of a forced entry, and police have previously said shoeprints at the scene indicate Prieur’s killer may not have acted alone.
Swanson previously stated he believed Prieur opened her door for someone with whom she was likely acquainted, and was assaulted inside her home. She was then dragged from the house and assaulted again. In 2007, Swanson told The Argus-Press the killer was “infested with rage.”
Following Prieur’s murder, Lennon residents and neighbors remembered her as a humorous and kind woman, who was often spotted around town walking her dog, “Poopsie.”
Prieur was born in Czechoslovakia and came to America at a young age, according to Argus-Press reports from the time. She and her husband owned and operated a candy store in Flint for many years before moving to Lennon, where she lived for 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.