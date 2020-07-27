SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Aug. 4 primary ballot includes a number of millage renewals and a bond proposal for Durand schools that was delayed from earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, the Durand Area Schools Board of Education voted to place a 30-year, $28-million bond proposal on the August ballot.
The proposal was expected to go before district voters May 5, but amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Shiawassee County opted to cancel the May election.
“Moving forward with the proposal is important because our needs as a district remain the same,” Board of Education Secretary Blair Pancheck said previously. “The future of Durand Area Schools is very bright. We aren’t losing kids (like other districts are) and our youth sports programs as well as our music programs are growing. This growth requires us to look at facility changes, curriculum support with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and technology as well as what we can also provide our community.”
Other millage proposals set for votes include renewals for ambulance service and fire protection in Antrim Township, SATA millage in Caledonia Township, SATA millage in Owosso Township, SATA millage in the city of Perry, a millage for the Community District Library, a millage for Pleasant View and a sinking fund for Laingsburg schools.
According to the Department of Treasury website, Durand school voters last approved a bond in 2015, totaling $6.4 million, to fund remodeling, upgrade, technology and athletic facility improvements.
The proposed Durand school bond — developed by a citizens committee — would fund the addition of an auxiliary gym, a 599-seat auditorium, and a three-classroom addition to Robert Kerr Elementary, as well as district-wide upgrades and repairs.
A second ballot initiative would finance replacing the grass at Roundhouse Stadium with synthetic turf, a $1.6-million cost over 30 years.
If approved by district voters, the measure would raise taxes, according to Superintendent Craig McCrumb; the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $62 more per year.
If district voters also approve the second ballot initiative to resurface Roundhouse Stadium with synthetic turf, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $12 more per year, or $74 total, McCrumb said.
Proposed upgrades under the Durand bond initiative include:
n The construction of an auxiliary gym/practice facility north of Robert Kerr Elementary, featuring a competition-sized court, a weight room and an indoor track
n The construction of a 599-seat auditorium west of the high school gymnasium
n A three-classroom addition at Robert Kerr Elementary, including a specialized Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab for students
n The conversion of existing classroom space into STEM labs at the middle school and high school
n The installation of air conditioning at both Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr Elementary
n Updated lighting, ceilings, cabinetry and flooring at Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr Elementary (as needed)
n A new boiler at the middle school
n Air conditioning control work at the middle school and high school
n Upgrades to computer technology
n Resurfacing of the high school track (pending an evaluation)
n District-wide phone system upgrades to become 911 compliant by 2021
n Updating all facilities to become ADA compliant
Additional ballot proposals:
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
Laingsburg Community Schools
The proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2020 levy. The district is asking for 0.9939 mill to be assessed on all property in the district in both Shiawassee and Clinton counties.
The levy would run five years, 2021 to 2025, to provide for construction or repair of school buildings, for security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and other purposes.
The district estimates the levy will provide approximately $220,363 in the first year.
In 2017, Laingsburg voters approved a 1-mill sinking fund proposal 360-158.
Pleasant View
The Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility is asking to levy up to 2 mills on all property in the county for four years in 2020 through 2023 to assist in the operation of the Pleasant View.
The county estimates it will collect $3,651,624 in the first calendar year if approved.
In August 2016, voters approved a 2-mill levy — which has remained the same for two decades — 6,800-3,548. The millage was levied 2016-19.
Antrim Township
The township is asking for $45 per year per household to fund ambulance service. The special assessment would run four years from 2020 through 2023, starting with the winter tax roll this fall. The township estimates that it will collect $38,925 in the first calendar year if approved.
The township also is asking residents to renew a 1.25-mill levy for four years through 2023 for fire protection. The levy would collect an estimated $87,622 in the first year.
In August 2016, township voters approved the ambulance service assessment at the same rate 271-73 and the fire millage 265-73.
SATA
Caledonia
Charter Township
The proposal seeks a renewal of a 0.19 mill for public transportation services for two years — 2021 and 2022.. The millage would be disbursed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency. Officials estimate the levy will generate $31,997 in the first year.
Township voters last approved the levy in August 2018 by a vote of 729-275.
Owosso Charter Township
The township levy up to 0.3333 mill from 2022 to 2025 to provide funding for SATA. Officials estimate the millage will raise $42,762 in the first year.
In November 2018, township voters approved the 0.3333 levy 1,534 to 666.
Community
District Library
The library system, which has branches in New Lothrop, Corunna, Perry, Morrice, Byron, Lennon and Bancroft is asking for a renewal of its current millage and an increase.
The CDL is asking to levy 0.6941 mill and levy an additional 0.0059 mill to restore Headlee Amendment rollbacks, resulting in the levy of 0.7000 mill for a four-year period (2020 through 2023). Participating municipalities include the townships Burns, Caledonia, Hazelton, Perry, Shiawassee and Venice, and Corunna and Perry.
The levy will fund the operation and maintenance of the library and acquisition, maintenance and improvement of facilities, equipment and property. The levy of 0.7000 mills would provide $487,978 in the first calendar year, of which $4,112 would result from the additional 0.0059 mill.
In August 2016, voters approved 2,480 to 1,351. The levy was for 0.7 mill.
City of Perry
The proposal continues a 0.25-mill levy for four years to provide funding for SATA. If authorized, officials estimate the levy will generate $11,520 in the first year.
Perry voters last approved a 0.25-mill renewal in August 2016 when 189 residents voted yes and 44 said no.
SAGINAW COUNTY
River Rapids Library
The River Rapids District Library, located in Chesaning, is seeking up to 0.9969 mill, a renewal of the previously authorized millage that expires this year.
The millage would run 10 years and fund library operations.
Officials estimate revenue in the first year of levy (2021) at $141,000.
The library serves the village and Chesaning Township. The district library was created in 2011. It was known as the Chesaning Public Library prior to that.
.
Sheriff Services Millage
All county voters will consider whether to increase the existing sheriff services millage from the previously voted increase for the years 2020-25 up to 1.75 mills to help fund county-wide law enforcement, road patrol services and operations of the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office and jail facility.
The full levy will raise $8,644,965 in the first year.
The proposal, if approved, would replace the final year of the existing voter approved millage for Saginaw County Sheriff Services (1.3394 millage for 2016-2020).
Castle Museum
The levy would renew the existing millage of 0.1997 mill for 2021 to 2026.
The levy will raise $1,036,416 in the first year.
The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History also includes supporting the historical museums in Bridgeport, Chesaning, Frankenmuth and St. Charles, as well as other activities within Saginaw County.
CLINTON COUNTY
Duplain Township
Emergency Services
Millage
Duplain Township is asking voters to replace the current 2.5-mill levy, which expires this year, with a smaller 1.5-mill tax for 2021 to 2024.
The levy would pay for emergency services in Duplain Township and raise up to $99,681 in 2021.
Duplain Township
Road Improvement
Duplain Township is asking for an increased millage of up to 1.25 mills for four years, 2021 through 2024, to improve, repair and maintain roads.
The tax would raise an estimated $83,068 in 2021.
Victor Township
Road Improvement
The township is asking voters to restore the previously approved millage back to its full amount of 1.5 mills and extended. The new levy will run from 2021 to 2024.
The levy has been reduced through the Headlee Tax Limitation Act to 1.4939 mill.
Estimated revenue in the first year is $212,214.
Ovid Emergency
Services Millage
The city is asking voters to approve up to 2.25 mills for 2021 to 2023 to fund emergency services. The levy, if approved, would raise $69,382 in the first year.
All or a portion of the revenue may be disbursed to the Ovid-Middlebury Emergency Services Authority (OMESA) and/or the Clinton Area Ambulance Service Authority (CAASA).
Clinton Area Transit
The proposal would levy 0.6996 mill to fund the Clinton Area Transit System (The Blue Bus).
The levy includes the 0.1996 mill currently levied and expiring this year, as well as 0.5 mill in new taxation.
The funding does not flow to the city of East Lansing.
Funding is for 2021 to 2024. The estimated revenue in the first year (2021) is approximately $1.9 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.