LANSING — State Rep. Ben Frederick Monday called for Shiawassee County Board member Jeremy Root to resign his seat “immediately” in the wake of a scandal over COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses paid to commissioners and other elected officials.
“While Root resigned his chairman role, he has refused to step down from his commission seat,” Frederick, R-Owosso, said in a letter published on Page 4 today. “His continued deflection of blame and refusal to face residents at the public meeting show that he still takes no responsibility for his actions.
“This is untenable and denies effective representation to his constituents in greater Byron and Bancroft. Absent his resignation, a recall effort is almost certain to be launched followed by his removal in disgrace,” Frederick concluded. “Root should resign his board seat immediately and allow the commission and community to move forward.”
Root did not respond to a text message this morning seeking comment.
Root, R-District 5, and other commissioners came under fire following a July 15 meeting at which they discussed bonuses in closed session then paid themselves $65,000 — $25,000 for Root as chairman — and tens of thousands more for other elected officials.
The decision led to an Open Meetings Act lawsuit in which a Genesee County judge ordered elected officials to pay back the hazard bonuses, and an opinion by Prosecutor Scott Koerner (who received money) that the pay was illegal.
Sunday, Root tendered his resignation as chairman of the board, but not as a commissioner. Later the same day, the board conducted a special session that Root, Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, did not attend.
“I was heartened to see a change in leadership occur at the special Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting Sunday,” Frederick said. “Four of the seven commissioners — Brandon Marks, R-District 4, Marlene Webster, R-District 1, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and John Plowman, R-District 7, attended and heard comments from a crowd of hundreds of understandably angry residents. These actions are important steps on the long road toward restoring the public trust.”
Frederick said voters in the county have backed Republicans in recent elections and the party must show effective, trustworthy leadership in return.
“It is the responsibility of elected Republicans who have been granted the honor of serving this county to hold true to the values our hard-working taxpayers expect. Chief among these is effective, transparent, and conservative stewardship of public funds. It’s simply not our money,” he said.
“The board has some difficult work ahead of it and must be willing to follow the facts wherever they lead,” he said. “It is imperative that commissioners both listen and lead while continuing to root out any further impediments to operating effectively and with transparency. The public expects nothing less.”
Frederick, who formerly was Owosso mayor, represents all of Shiawassee County, as well as six townships in western Saginaw County.
