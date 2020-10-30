SHIAWASSEE COUNTY —Don’t go trick-or-treating Saturday, or if you do, follow Centers For Disease Control guidelines.
That’s the message coming from Shiawassee County and state officials, who say they want people to change the way they celebrate Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the recent spike in reported cases in the county, state and across the country.
“Cases are increasing, and we do not want a superspreader on Halloween,” Shiawassee County Health Department Director Larry Johnson said. “We’re encouraging everyone to take precautions.”
Churches and other organizations are hosting socially-distanced Halloween events as alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating.
Johnson said “ideally” people will limit Halloween festivities to such family-oriented activities as pumpkin-carving, and forgo going door-to-door. However, he said he recognizes that regular trick-or-treating is going to take place, despite the pandemic.
“We have to do it in a safe manner,” he said. “People should wear masks and socially distance. They will be outside, which is safer, but we’re recommending people (who are handing out candy to) offer hand sanitizers at their houses and put distance between themselves and the trick-or-treaters, maybe using a table.”
Every municipality in Shiawassee County is allowing trick-or-treating Saturday. Most communities have set hours for 6 to 8 p.m. Exceptions are Ovid, 5:30 to 7 p.m., and Elsie, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Corunna, Morrice and Lennon are leaving hours at the discretion of homeowners and parents.
The CDC suggests that people celebrate Halloween this year by carving and decorating pumpkins, and then walking from house to house to admire Halloween decorations at neighboring houses — from a distance.
Another CDC recommendation is to visit a pumpkin patch or orchard, go on a one-way walk-through haunted forest or corn maze, or participate in a scavenger hunt.
Fortitude Outdoor Fitness & Venue, located at 4377 S. M-52 in Bennington Township, is offering a Halloween-themed corn maze this weekend. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. today and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA is hosting a free Haunted Hike from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Camp Shiawassee, 5721 Exchange Road in Shiawassee Township. The event will feature a “spooky” scavenger hunt, activity station with trick-or-treating at each, and photo opportunities.
All CDC precautions advised for outdoor events will be followed at the Haunted Hike, a YMCA official said.
Families with children have another local option, with the Perry Church of the Nazarene presenting a Walk-Through Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
At the free event, families will pull into the church parking lot and wait until someone releases one representative from each family to enter an area set up with outdoor stations.
“We wanted to discourage a crowded environment, instead of having people wait in a large group,” said Sarah Bawks, pastor to families with children and event organizer. “Hopefully, with the way we’ve got it set up people won’t feel uncomfortable because they’re too close to others.”
At the first station, the family member can pick up a bag of free food — hot dogs, doughnut holes and water. Then they can walk by a second area where church volunteers will be handing out candy from open car trunks.
Bawks said the church wanted to address people’s need to keep life normal as possible during the pandemic with safety considerations.
“We’ve noticed that families, especially with children, are struggling with events and lifestyles that are not normal,” she said. “We’re balancing mental health with being responsible during this time.”
On Facebook, some area municipalities are announcing this year’s trick-or-treat hours along with a extra message, such as “Be careful and have fun!” (Perry) and “Please stay safe and have a happy Halloween!” (New Lothrop)
Durand’s message: “Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing, use masks, and avoid large gatherings in accordance with state and local COVID prevention guidelines.”
Thursday, the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Health and Human Services announced their recommendation that people avoid trick-or-treating.
The state agencies suggested alternative Halloween celebrations include scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treating, decorating the house, having a virtual Halloween costume contest with friends and family, or staying in and watching Halloween movies dressed in costumes.
Those who go trick-or-treating are encouraged to reduce the risk of exposure and infection by following CDC guidelines.
“COVID-19 cases are unfortunately on the rise in all parts of the state, and activities like trick-or-treating or indoor Halloween parties significantly increase the risk of transmission or exposure,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said in the release. “We recommend that families avoid trick-or-treating and consider other ways to celebrate this year.”
Johnson said the county health department is putting health over trick-or-treating during the pandemic. As of Wednesday, Shiawassee County had 687 confirmed cases, up 72 from the week before, and up 50 cases from the week before that. Thirty-three people have died.
“Our priority No. 1 is safety and protecting the public,” Johnson said. “It looks like it’s going to be a nice evening Saturday (weather-wise). Our message is, ‘Please be safe.’”
Halloween Safety Tips
Make trick-or-treating safer
n Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
n Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
n Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
n Wash hands before handling treats.
n Wear a mask when passing out treats.
Wear a mask
n Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
n A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
n Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
n Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
n Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
n Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
Wash your hands
n Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
n Use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
n Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
n Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Source: Centers For Disease Control
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.