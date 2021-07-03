Firefighters rescue five from river

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Firefighters from four area departments helped rescue five people from a the Shiawassee River — in two separate incidents — Saturday afternoon after their kayaks overturned near a bend in the river.
The Michigan State Police and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office both later encouraged recreational users of the river to use caution following the water rescues near Geeck Road Park.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the river north of Geeck and Exchange roads about 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. Saturday for separate reports of kayakers in the water.
The river is currently at about 5 feet, in large part due to torrential rains last weekend.
“Contributing factors to the unsafe river conditions are very high-water levels, a strong current, and large debris obstructing bends along the river,” MSP officials said in a press release. “Recreational river users are reminded to stay aware of their surroundings, keep a charged cell phone for emergency use, and avoid alcohol consumption.”
In the second incident, Bancroft resident Tim Hargis said he was kayaking down the river with six others about 2 p.m. when the group encountered a difficult stretch of the river near a bend north of Geeck Road Park. The quick current caused one of the kayakers to tip, triggering a chain reaction that left four individuals stranded on a cluster of logs in the middle of the river.
After tumbling under the logs, Hargis managed to swim to shore. He then called 911.
Firefighters from Owosso, Burns and Shiawassee townships, along with Perry Area Fire Rescue, rescued the stranded kayakers a short time later.
Reflecting on the ordeal, Hargis said he’s grateful no one suffered any serious injuries.
“I was born on this river man and I’ve never had a close call like this,” he said. “That scared me to death.”
The first incident involved a woman whose kayak overturned. She was clinging to a log when firefighters were called. There was no word from officials on whether she suffered any injuries.
