The Village of Byron held its annual Family Fun Day Saturday, though a scheduled 8 a.m. coed triples grass volleyball tournament was scrapped due to inclement weather, the rest of the day’s festivities proceeded according to plan, including a pig roast prepared by the Byron Masonic Lodge, a parade, a rubber duck race and Byron’s seventh annual cardboard boat regatta. The event was capped off with an evening fireworks show. The approximately $10,000 worth of pyrotechnics consumed were largely paid for via donations.
