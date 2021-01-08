Few details available in Chesaning shooting

CHESANING — The Michigan State Police today identified the dead man, but offered no other new details about the shooting death of a Chesaning man by a trooper Wednesday.
According to the MSP, a trooper with the Emergency Support team shot and killed a 40-year-old Chesaning man early Wednesday while serving a search warrant at a home at 406 E. Broad St.
Police today identified the dead man as John Neitling.
Saginaw County court files show he had two previous charges for driving while license suspended, but no other case files.
According to a press release issued by the MSP, at approximately 6:20 a.m., members of the ES team were serving “a high-risk search warrant” at the home on behalf of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET).
According to the MSP, the ES team approached the front of the residence and a man confronted them with a gun. Members of the ES team fired their weapons at the man.
The man was found dead inside the home. A woman who also lived in the home was removed and was uninjured, police said.
According to the MSP, police believed the home had been used to make crystal methamphetamine “in the past,” however, it’s unclear whether the warrant was related to that suspicion or another alleged crime.
Police did not say what charges the dead man was facing or why the warrant was considered high risk.
The MSP has not yet released the identity of the shooting victim or that of a woman escorted from the home. They did not say whether the woman would face any charges or was included in the warrant.
Police did not say whether the suspect had previously been convicted of any crimes.
John and his girlfriend Samantha, were both arrested in May of 2020 on Meth charges, maintaining a drug house, and weapons charges. She was released on a 5k PR bond and John had to post a 150k cash surety. That was in Saginaw county https://www.mlive.com/news/saginaw-bay-city/2020/05/chesaning-couple-arraigned-on-drug-and-gun-charges.html
