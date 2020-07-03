GRATIOT COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will begin a paving project on M-57 Monday.
MDOT said it plans to repave the highway from US-127 eastward to the Saginaw County line — 10 miles — at a cost of $2.2 million.
Work will include guardrail replacement, shoulder improvements and pavement markings.
Traffic will continue during the work, which is expected to continue until Aug. 21.
