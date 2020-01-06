CHESANING — Rebecca Short, who took over as Chesaning’s interim police chief in July 2018, is looking forward to moving the community ahead, and she said the community has been great since she was made permanent chief in October.
“I love it here,” Short said of the welcome she has received. “Fortunately, I have the backing of the council, so we’re moving ahead as a community. We now have full coverage for Chesaning at all times.”
Short, who grew up in the Bay City area, attended Western High School in Auburn. She studied “basically normal classes,” during her time there, before taking a criminal justice class during her senior year, and she graduated in 2002.
She obtained her associate’s degree in criminal justice from Delta College in 2007, as well as graduating from the police academy the same year. Short has continued to pursue more education, and is currently finishing up her bachelors degree at Saginaw Valley State University.
Short began her law enforcement career with the Vassar Police Department. She moved to Breckenridge during that time, and still resides there. She is also a firefighter and EMT for the Breckenridge Fire Department.
Short became a police officer in Chesaning Jan. 19, 2019.
“The community has been great,” Short said. “They’re seeing changes in the department (since she became chief) and what we have to offer. Most of the community has been supportive.”
Short believes she may eventually be able to hire an additional police officer, due to the village’s tax-friendly marijuana policies.
“For me, I love working in a small community where I can be involved in the community and know the residents individually, and business owners on a personal level,” she said. “It’s important to me to be a good role model for the youth, and provide community events to get them involved.
“I think we’re growing and expanding, and people see it and it’s hard to argue with that,” Short added.
Short has been married to her husband Brittin for six years, and has a son and daughter.
Former Chief Stacey Wilburn was removed from her position by the Chesaning Village Council last year in a 5-2 vote for missing work, no calls/no shows and failing to complete police reports.
Wilburn had worked for the village as chief for 11 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.