ALBEE TWP. — A Chesaning-area woman was killed Monday afternoon in an ATV crash on private property off Gasper Road.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said Colleen Kelbey, 48, was killed when the side-by-side ATV she was a passenger in rolled over.
According to a press release, Kelbey was ejected from the ATV and suffered severe head injuries in the crash.
Police said the woman’s 47-year-old husband was driving the ATV southeast across a field in the 11800 block of Gasper Road about 5:45 p.m. when he turned suddenly to avoid a ditch. The ATV went out of control and rolled into the ditch.
Kelbey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kelbey’s husband and an unrelated 4-year-old child who also was a passenger in the ATV were uninjured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.