Saginaw County Fair canceled

CHESANING — Citing health, safety and liability concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Saginaw County Fair Board of Directors has opted to cancel this year’s fair, according to a Tuesday press release.
The fair board and superintendents voted unanimously to cancel to 107th annual fair Monday, noting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current social distancing guidelines only allow for gatherings of 100 people.
In addition, the fair’s carnival company “did not have enough business to warrant coming to Michigan due to numerous cancellations,” according to the release.
“The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, and exhibitors is always our priority when making our decisions,” board President Patricia Copes said in the release. “At every step in our decision process, we considered not only the time and effort that goes into planning the fair, but also the impact on the exhibitors and our financial future. Given the uncertainty of these times, lack of liability insurance coverage and the overall cost of hosting the event, we are unable to be fully confident in the fact that it will be safe to gather and that our event will be allowed to to take place the first week of August.”
A lack of liability insurance coverage for communicable diseases such as COVID-19 — leaving the fair open to potential lawsuits — was a major factor in the decision to cancel, according to the release.
In the event of a lawsuit, the fair could also lose its business license, as well as the ability to apply for future grant funds, the release said.
“We want to keep setting a good example for our young exhibitors by following the law,” Copes said. “We are currently in Phase 4 of the Governor’s Michigan Safe Start Plan. Large gatherings like ours are not allowed until Phase 6. Phase 6 encompasses 30 days with no new COVID-19 cases, a vaccine and treatment medication. Knowing all these facts it is evident, everything is stacked against us.”
Despite the fair’s cancellation, the Livestock Committee is formulating plans to host an online sale and coordinate processing appointments so long as they have 100 animals registered to take part. Youth exhibitors that have already turned in necessary documentation should pay attention to their email, as a link to register animals will distributed in the near future, according to the release.
A virtual show will not take place, however, as the Livestock Committee determined the fair does not have the staff nor the technical ability to conduct the entire fair book in a digital format.
The fair will hold a “Fair Facebook Fun Challenge” on its Facebook page — Facebook.com/SaginawCoFair — in the weeks leading up the original fair week — Aug. 4-8 — in lieu of the actual shows.
Despite having to forgo this year’s events, Copes said she’s confident the fair will come back strong next year, with the tentative fair dates of Aug. 3-7, 2021.
“The fair is a beloved tradition and a key economic driver for the fairground’s operations. We have a due diligence to preserve it for the future,” Copes said. “While it is disappointing to many, we know that it is the correct decision for our organization to ensure the celebration of the Saginaw County Fair for the next 100 years.”
