Chesaning mulls legal action against owner of collapsed building

CHESANING — The village is considering legal action against the owner of a dilapidated building that partially collapsed last month along Broad Street.
Village officials are awaiting a response from building owner Greg Schankin after sending him a $13,600 bill for the emergency teardown of the structure at 108 E. Broad St. The village gained clearance to tear down the private structure Dec. 23 under the International Property Maintenance Code as it presented an “imminent public safety threat,” according to Village Administrator Troy Feltman.
Feltman advised council members Tuesday of two legal tracks the village could pursue in the event Schankin refuses to clean up the rubble at the site and pay for the teardown: filing a municipal civil infraction in Saginaw County’s 70th District Court and/or suing Schankin personally for the funds the village has expended on his behalf in 10th Circuit Court.
Council members are expected make a decision on whether to pursue legal action during their next regular meeting, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Schankin, a Clinton Township resident, was not present at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I see no reason to spend taxpayer dollars on a property (in) which the property owner simply was refusing to do what was right in terms of protecting public safety and addressing the deficiencies of the building,” Feltman told council members Tuesday. “At the end of day, we’re trying to get it cleaned up as soon as we possibly can.”
Village officials were notified of the partial collapse at 108 E. Broad St. about 11 p.m. Dec. 21. The rear wall of the unoccupied building had fallen down, with bricks and other debris scattered around the structure. No injuries were reported, according to Building Official Rob Kehoe.
The structure had been cited for violations several times dating back to 2014, Kehoe explained. Village officials tried to get it condemned in Saginaw County court in June, but were unable to prevail, he said.
“My biggest fear has always been safety, that somebody would be hurt,” Kehoe said the morning after the collapse, acknowledging the remaining structure could fall at any time. Engineers were unsure which way the building would fall in that event.
The building had been vacant for several years, according to Kehoe. Schankin was ordered to clean up some fallen debris as part of the most recent court challenge, but the village ultimately failed to get the structure condemned, he said.
Village officials gained legal clearance to tear down the remainder of the structure Dec. 23, hiring Bierlein Companies of Midland to complete the necessary work.
