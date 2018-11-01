CHESANING (AP) — An alert postal worker and neighbors are being credited for discovering a Michigan woman stuck in a bathtub for five days.
Alison Gibson of Chesaning said she sat in the tub Oct. 15 and couldn’t get up because a handrail was out of reach. She drank cold water from the tub faucet and used hot water to stay warm.
She says she “basically just sat there” hoping for rescue.
The postal worker told neighbors Oct. 19 that mail was piling up at the home, so the neighbors yelled to Gibson.
Chesaning police Chief Stacey Wilburn said she and another officer climbed through a window to rescue the 54-year-old woman. Gibson spent a few days in the hospital, but is OK.
