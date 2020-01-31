CHESANING — ProPublica, a nonprofit national online news site, this week released what it calls the only national database that attempts to list every Catholic priest credibly accused of sexual abuse.
The list includes six former area priests who have been identified previously.
According to the ProPublica database, former priest Jack J. Leipert, who served in the Saginaw Diocese was among those accused. He has been laicized, or permanently removed from the ministry.
Leipert, who was ordained in 1975, served as an associate pastor at Chesaning Our Lady of Perpetual Help from 1979 to 1982.
Both before and after that time, he served at nearly a dozen other Catholic churches in the Saginaw Diocese.
Five other former area priests who served in the Lansing Diocese previously were identified in a Diocese news release: Joseph Emile Aubin, who served at Owosso St. Paul as a parochial vicar, pastor at Laingsburg St. Isidore and as a pastor at Durand St. Mary; Terrance M. Healy, who served as pastor and parochial administator at Ovid Holy Family; James Martin Novak, who served as pastor at Owosso St. Joseph; Chester Vincent Tomaszewski, who served as a parochial vicar at St. Paul; and John Edward Martin, who served as pastor at Morrice St. Mary and St. Isidore.
The database can be found at: projects.propublica.org/credibly-accused/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.