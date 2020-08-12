CHESANING — The National Transportation Safety Board, in a final report issued in June, said it could not determine the reason for a fatal airplane crash in December 2018.
According to investigator Arnold Scott’s report, issued June 29, William Charles Burns, 83, was practicing touch-and-go takeoffs and landings at Howard Nixon Memorial Airport, west of Showboat Park, in a Cessna 172 XP on Dec. 29, 2018.
Witnesses said they heard the engine cut out and the plane go straight down. Other witnesses described a steep bank or turn before the plane made a steep descent and struck the ground, then a park building about 10:30 a.m.
Burns, of Vernon, was killed on impact. He was the sole occupant of the single-engine craft, which had taken off from Owosso Community Airport about 20 minutes before the crash.
The plane, which was destroyed in the crash, was registered to a flying club based at the Owosso Community Airport called Fly Ride, a limited liability company.
According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), members of the LLC included the victim, Bill Burns and Mark Burns — both of Vernon — and Linda Gall, L.J. Burns and Julieann Burns, all of Owosso.
According to the NTSB report, William Burns held commercial pilot status with ratings for single and multi-engine planes, instrument flight, and flight instruction. His medical certificate was less than one year old. He had more than 13,000 hours of flight experience.
An examination of the wreckage by the NTSB and FAA was delayed because of a federal government shutdown taking place at the time of the crash. The wreckage was taken to Myers Aviation in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for examination.
The plane, built in 1976, had last been inspected Dec. 12, 2018, and had about 2,500 hours of use since its previous inspection.
When the wreckage was examined, the report states, there was no mechanical malfunction or failure that would have precluded normal operation.
“Ground scars at the accident site and to the airplane were consistent with a left-wing low attitude and the engine operating at high power at the time of impact. The airplane’s steep bank and descent at a steep angle were consistent with a loss of control,” the report states.
According to the report, Burns had dextromethorphan (a cough suppressant), phenobarbital and phenytoin in his system at the time of the crash. The report notes the drugs were unlikely to have impaired Burns’ ability to fly, and often are used to suppress epileptic seizures. The report also notes it is not possible to tell whether a seizure played a role in the crash.
Burns’ crash was the first in the Chesaning area by an aircraft since 2013, which also resulted in a single fatality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.