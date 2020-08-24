Owosso boy’s tennis team held a meet Thursday morning at Owosso High School, with Chesaning, Ionia and Durand on hand to take part. Tennis balls zipped back and forth, and COVID-19 seemed far away.
The only indication the virus is present and a real danger were the facemasks worn by parents and coaches who were observing the action and maintaining social distancing.
Despite the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Aug. 14 decision to postpone the 2020 football season, sports such as boys tennis and girls golf are continuing with their respective seasons. The MHSAA said Thursday volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving will be allowed to compete in the Upper and northern Lower Peninsula (Regions 6 and 8), but schools in the rest of the state are limited to practice and are required to conduct those practices outside.
Whether they start their respective seasons depends on the COVID-19 situation in the state and directives from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — so their status is still very much up in the air.
Amy Golombiskey, who is Corunna’s girl’s swimming coach, said that following the decision, her team is continuing to train, and hoping for the opportunity to compete. She said her team has been working on cardiovascular and interval training, as well as team-building exercises while they practice in an outdoor pool.
“They’re not happy about the decisions or not having control, but I couldn’t ask for a better team. We’re just waiting,” Golombiskey said.
Sports such as girls golf and boys tennis are allowed to continue due to being played outside and representing a small coronavirus danger factor. But boys soccer, volleyball and girls swimming are all in a holding pattern, and coaches, players and athletes are hoping they are allowed to compete.
Golombiskey and her team had a competition scheduled for Sept. 2, but that’s in limbo for now. She is proud of the team, and the effort they have put into preparation.
She feels bad for incoming seniors, who might not have a season, and last year’s seniors, some of whom are having their college careers put on hold.
“We run practices every day, and I’ve hosted them all summer long,” Golombiskey said. “We’re following all the rules. I had quite a few girls that were pretty dedicated during the summer months. They’re all working. I’ve had awesome attendance and can’t say enough about these girls. They’re really good. They’re troopers.”
For football, coaches and players across Michigan were disappointed with the season being delayed until spring. While practices began as scheduled Aug. 10, pads were not to be allowed until Aug. 17. With full pad practices looming, the MHSAA made the call to delay the season Aug. 14.
“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release announcing the decision to delay the season until spring. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.”
Durand football head coach Rick Winbigler said that although his players were hoping to compete on the field this fall, he understands the reasoning by Gov. Whitmer and the MHSAA for the decision. He plans to use the delay for his team to work on strength and conditioning, mature and develop younger players. When his team does eventually play their season, Winbigler said his team would be ready to go.
“We were obviously upset and sad about the decision, but we understand that any decision during this time is a difficult one that will upset people,” Winbigler said. “The first week of practice was so fun and we all finally felt normal, and then the reality of our current time struck us hard. We were really hoping to be able to play, but we view this as a small setback that is going to show people what our program is becoming and the kind of hard working and tough kids the Durand football program is producing. I believe that adversity reveals character, and our program is not going to let our kids or our community down.”
In the meantime, some football players have found other options: Owosso tennis coach Mike Raffaelli said Thursday his squad had several new members — football players who decided to try tennis after their season was postponed.
