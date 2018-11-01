SAGINAW COUNTY — A Chesaning village trustee is challenging the incumbent for the District 6 seat on the Saginaw County Board.
New Lothrop graduate Kyle Harris, a St. Charles resident and the incumbent, is facing Trent Vondrasek of Chesaning in Tuesday’s election.
Vondrasek’s term as a Chesaning village council member is ending, and he wants to take his experience to the county level, and can help economic development in Saginaw County.
District 6 covers a wide area, including Fremont, Marion, Chapin, Brant, Brady, Chesaning and St. Charles townships, as well as a portion of Swan Creek Township. It also encompasses the villages of Chesaning, Oakley and St. Charles.
“I want to work with Saginaw Future to retain and grow the local job base,” Vondrasek said in an email. “As a village trustee, I helped to bring in $9 million in new business investment in four years. I want to take this experience to the county level to help all in Saginaw County.”
Vondrasek said his priorities are job creation, improvements to infrastructure and roads, which will make Saginaw County is more attractive to companies and businesses.
“I want to make smart decisions with our limited resources to improve our roads,” Vondrasek added. “I want to make sure that we hold those in Lansing accountable for the roads crisis that we face in Saginaw County. The first step to real jobs growth is a sound infrastructure.”
“I have worked blue collar to white collar jobs, working a variety of positions for a paycheck and others to follow a passion,” Vondrasek said. “It is these life experiences that will help me to give a voice to all when elected.”
Harris is seeking re-election to another two-year term. Some of his priorities are restructuring the county road commission and getting board members to work harder for their constituents.
“I want to work to restructure the road commission and put funds in to Saginaw county roads,” Harris said.
“I feel the board doesn’t like to look at new possiblities. It seems that some members are set in their ways. To them, if it’s worked before, then it works now. Like restructuring the road commission, some members don’t like to look at new alternatives,” Harris added.
Harris also believes the board should be more open to change.
“I think they can do better by trying to realize new change,” Harris continued. “Some of the big (issues), some members go along to get along. They don’t ask enough questions. I think some don’t like getting extra phone calls. I think that’s wrong. They are elected by the people, and they work for the people, and some members are scared of that.”
